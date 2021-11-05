Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 175,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,306. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

