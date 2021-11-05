Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 175,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,306. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

