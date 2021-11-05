Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. 2,760,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,965. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

