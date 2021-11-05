Axis DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91,908.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $825,279.07 and approximately $91,908.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 88% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.