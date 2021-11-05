Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $812,579.09 and $47,655.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00084038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.35 or 0.07260383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.60 or 0.99880099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

