Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

