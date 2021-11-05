Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of Baker Hughes worth $75,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,354,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after buying an additional 281,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,999,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 909,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,517,636 shares of company stock worth $1,187,848,296 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

