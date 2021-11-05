Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 840.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,205 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 179.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Meritor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

