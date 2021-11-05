Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.75 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $35.05.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

