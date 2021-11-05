Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $52,995,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTN opened at $355.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 117.36 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.66 and a 1-year high of $360.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.