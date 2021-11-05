Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441,739 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of STAG Industrial worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

