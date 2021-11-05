Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1,580.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,140,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,193 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sabre by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 6.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

