Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $14.62 Million Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 822,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,624,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $758.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.