Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 142,621 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,621 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

