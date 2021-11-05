Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.94 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

