Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.23.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.