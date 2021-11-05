Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.49

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 2900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKHYY. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

