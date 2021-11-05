Bank of America Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

