Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 36,339 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $163,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after acquiring an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

