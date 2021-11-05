Bank of America Corp DE Sells 330,317 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 330,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Franklin Resources worth $179,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

