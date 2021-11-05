Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,329 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $167,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.