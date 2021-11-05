Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 18,343 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Hookipa Pharma worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOK opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

