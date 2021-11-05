Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Shares of VWTR stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $241.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.