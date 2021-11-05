Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

