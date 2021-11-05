Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $522,000 in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,751,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

