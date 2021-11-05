Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $575,000 in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,534,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $32,134,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $28,364,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $29,151,000. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.