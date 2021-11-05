Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $606,000 Investment in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 3.58.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

