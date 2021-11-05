Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ACNB were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in ACNB in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACNB by 40.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $245.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

