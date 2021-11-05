Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of United Security Bancshares worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 40.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.82. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.