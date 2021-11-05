Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.58

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.58 and traded as low as $20.16. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 1,717 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)
Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.
