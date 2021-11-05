Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.58

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.58 and traded as low as $20.16. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 1,717 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

