Barclays Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €105.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.14 ($110.76).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €87.00 ($102.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. Daimler has a 12 month low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a 12 month high of €88.24 ($103.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.61.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

