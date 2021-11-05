Barclays Begins Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $427.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.
SE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.23.
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $356.95 on Tuesday. SEA has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.56 and a 200-day moving average of $294.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
