Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

