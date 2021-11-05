Barclays Upgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to “Equal Weight”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €40.00 ($47.06).

EBKDY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.