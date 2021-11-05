BarnBridge Hits Market Capitalization of $137.22 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for about $28.66 or 0.00046886 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $137.22 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,787,284 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

