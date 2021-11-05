Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $82.32. 41,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barrett Business Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Barrett Business Services worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

