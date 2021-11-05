Barrington Research Weighs in on Travelzoo’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Travelzoo in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649 over the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

