Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €89.99 ($105.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

