Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW opened at €89.99 ($105.87) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.