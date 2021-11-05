BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.11%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

