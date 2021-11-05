BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BCE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.11%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
