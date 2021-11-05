BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 107,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

