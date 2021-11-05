BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.44.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$63.52. 1,410,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$67.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

