Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Buy Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BELFB stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 152.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

