BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.