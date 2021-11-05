Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 165,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.