Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 165,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
