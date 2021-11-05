Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €88.34 ($103.93) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is €83.89 and its 200-day moving average is €80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.99.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.