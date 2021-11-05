Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GGGSF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of GGGSF stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. Greggs has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

