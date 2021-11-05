BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Up 20.3% in October

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI opened at $15.76 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.02.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

