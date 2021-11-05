B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. 1,714,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B&G Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

