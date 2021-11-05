B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE BGS opened at $32.51 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
