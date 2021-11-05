B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE BGS opened at $32.51 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.